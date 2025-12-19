Ability Way breaks ground in Grand Haven providing affordable housing to people with intellectual disabilities

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Neighbors and organizers gathered Thursday to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new apartment complex that will provide affordable housing for people with intellectual disabilities in our Grand Haven neighborhood.

After three years of planning and a decade of providing affordable independent housing, Gracious Grounds and their partners officially broke ground on the 77-unit development.

"Thank you again for being here and being apart of this journey with us I'm so thankful," said Matt Lehr, Gracious Grounds executive director.

Erin Lyon, owner of Kenzie Be's Cafe and Grand Haven City Council member, expressed her excitement about the project moving forward.

"It's overwhelming joy to see those shovels go into the ground," Lyon said.

Lehr said the milestone represents years of dedication from multiple partners working to address a critical housing shortage.

"Just watching all the hard work, the dedication from all of our partners to get this here, it's almost surreal to see that we're actually here building right now," Lehr said.

The need for this type of housing is significant in the area. Lehr said Gracious Grounds currently has a waitlist of approximately 65 residents seeking independent housing options.

"The need has grown, our waitlist currently right now without advertising is around 65 residents who are looking for independent housing like this," Lehr said.

The apartments will feature one-bedroom units with full kitchens, bathrooms, washers and dryers. The complex will also provide independent living skills programming and community gathering spaces.

Lyon, who owns Kenzie Be's Cafe on Washington Avenue, understands the housing need firsthand. Her nonprofit cafe provides employment opportunities and life skills training to people with developmental disabilities.

"These are just people that — they want to be community members, right. They want jobs like at Kenzie Be's and D&W and all these other places that employ them, but they need a place to live and a place that they can afford to live and gracious grounds is making that happen," Lyon said.

Lyon believes this project represents the beginning of expanded housing options for all Grand Haven neighbors.

"It's huge that this is happening and I think that this is just the beginning," Lyon said.

Construction is expected to be completed with residents moving in by early 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

