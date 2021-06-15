Grammy-winning musician from Ionia Co. supporting 'Shut Down Line 5'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan native and Grammy Award-winning bluegrass artist Billy Strings has donated his song “Watch it Fall” to efforts to shut down Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline.

Strings donated the song for use in the National Wildlife Federation’s new social media video, “Time’s Up for Line 5,” calling for President Joe Biden to support Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s efforts to shut down the pipeline.





Time's Up for Line 5 from NWF Great Lakes on Vimeo.

Whitmer had revoked Enbridge’s easement to operate in the Straits of Mackinac on May 12.

“Our Great Lakes represent 20% of the world’s freshwater and we have a foreign oil company willfully violating the law, pumping millions of gallons of oil through an aging, damaged and deteriorating pipeline,” said Beth Wallace, Great Lakes freshwater campaigns manager for the National Wildlife Federation. “It’s imperative we all stand up and say that’s not okay. President Biden should join this effort and support Gov. Whitmer and support state’s rights to protect land and water for their citizens. Time’s up for Line 5.”

