Mobile GR puts $100,000 into ArtPrize 2.0 despite needing millions in ARPA funds

The City of Grand Rapids has now put around $200,000 into ArtPrize 2.0. This move comes as the city, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., Kendall College, and Ferris State University take over the major event.

Mobile GR offered $50,000 in cash and $50,000 in in-kind services to continue the popular city event. The in-kind services means blocking off meters and discounting barricades. The director says this happens to support city events.

This all comes as Mobile GR has also received millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan funds due to lost revenue.

"$50,000 has been the average cash contribution for at least the last three or four years," Mobile GR Director Josh Naramore told FOX17.

On Tuesday night, the city commission gave the green light for Mobile GR to put $100,000 towards ArtPrize 2.0.

"If you go back and look, historically, we've given about $50,000. In some years, we've given more than that, for my whole tenure at the city," Naramore added.

The new version of a big event for the city is still in development. Many people who spoke at the commission meeting told leaders and community members the money could be better spent.

"So if we're going to start, you know, nickel-and-diming money through Mobile GR, let it be to hire people to go out and make our city safe, and start moving some of these cars," said Libby.

FOX17 first told you in February the city moved millions of ARPA dollars to Mobile GR.

"We have about $5.8 million allocated to the parking services for GR Mobile," Grand Rapids Chief Financial Officer Molly Clarin told FOX17 in February.

The reason for getting the allocated federal relief funds the city says it's because of lost revenue and to cover capital projects.

“Great example is costs went up dramatically. So prime A prime perfect project example that a lot of people will see is we have been working on replacing elevators and our facilities," Naramore added.

Naramore told FOX17 his department has since improved.

"The fund overall is looking very healthy and continuing back to almost pre-pandemic levels," Naramore added.

The city also put $100,000 in cash into the event from the Office of Special Events.

"It's really great for us to be incorporated as part of any of these special events, we give cash contributions to a number of cultural events and special events throughout the year," Naramore said. "It's a great way for us to get some of our messaging out, related to like safety, to other special events, and also to get people to better understand how to navigate the parking system."

In city documents, the city and Mobile GR add they do plan to seek ARPA funds to get reimbursed. The city staff also wrote that they should seek a better alternative to manage the expenditure.

As for ArtPrize 2.0 it's scheduled for September 14th through October 1st.

