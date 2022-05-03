GR man raising money to open CBD cafe and lounge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan man is running an online fundraiser in an effort to start a CBD cafe and lounge where curious customers could gather to try products in a calm and educational atmosphere.

“One of the cool things about Grand Rapids I've discovered is it's a bit of ... you get out of what you put into it,” explained Forrest Locklear.

The 30-year-old moved to West Michigan from Florida in 2015, and has since put much of his energy into becoming more ingrained in the people and places around him.

“There's a lot of work that's being done in this city, and I'd like to be one of the people doing it in the right way.”

He recently decided he wanted to make his own foray into building up a brick-and-mortar business, landing on a location that would offer CBD products for sale, as well as a setting people would feel comfortable hanging around.

"There is an increasing demand for alcohol-free venues and gathering spaces for adults, especially in brewery-heavy areas like Grand Rapids, where we will be located," Locklear writes on his IndieGogo online fund raising page.

He plans to call the combination cafe and lounge CBDB's, an homage to the infamous and eclectic New York City nightspot.

“It was just a community for a mishmash of people, and it brought all sorts of people together,” Locklear said.

He hopes to create the same sort of environment inside his establishment.

CBD products have been on the rise since they were made legal due to the Hemp Farming Act of 2018. While studies have found that CBD does have medical benefits, it should not make the user feel high or intoxicated.

“CBD helps a lot of aches and pains, helps with anxiety,” Locklear explained.

“I’ve got older family members; they use it to help sleep at night. So it definitely does different things for different people.”

Over $2,800 had already been raised for the project by Tuesday evening, with 50 days left in the campaign for people to contribute.

