GR Bike Polo looking for a new home for team, other club sports

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local group is looking for a new home after losing its home court. Now, they need your help to make it happen. Grand Rapids Bike Polo says it's on a time crunch to get enough money.

On Thursday nights, Morgan Tinney often gears for a quick pick-up game of bike polo. Two teams of three face off, each trying to get to five points.

"It's like hockey on bikes. It's like horse polo on bikes," Grand Rapids Bike Polo President Morgan Tinney explained. "It's hard to get started but once you get into it, it's really fun. It's the most fun you can have on a bike."

A group of 30 to 40 people used to play at Belknap Park. Tinney says as the love for pickleball grew, so did the number of courts for the sport.

"So, they expanded and they have wonderful pickleball facilities there now. But yeah, we've been on hiatus and playing in this parking lot since then, and it's been almost three years now," Tinney added.

Their temporary home is a parking lot on Seward right next to Las Canchas.

"There's a lot of cracks and bumps and stuff, so the ball just bounces all over the place," Tinney explained. "Well, it's a good excuse when you don't do well— you just blame the surface."

GR Bike Polo is spearheading a fundraiser to build a new home at Highland Park.

"We also have loaner bikes that we let people ride on. So, if anyone wanted to try it, we encourage anyone that's interested in it to come and play," he added.

The city has already laid out two courts. Tinney says they need one key, expensive feature— sideboards. Tinney says they've raised $24,000 which is a little more than half of their goal.

He says the state will match it if they can reach $41,000 in 60 days. Tinney adds this project is going to benefit more than just his club.

"Highland Park is a great park, and this is just going to be another improvement for it. It's not just for bike polo. These courts are for hockey, football, soccer, and bike polo, of course," he added.

If you would like to help out by donating, click here.

