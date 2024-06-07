GR Activist turned fire fighter hoping to inspire young people to consider careers as first responders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A longtime activist has made a surprising career change, becoming a city fire fighter and using his new role to inspire young people to consider a career as first responders.

Johnny Burress, a former staffer with Cure Violence, made the switch to firefighting after a chance encounter with the Grand Rapids Fire Chief and a lieutenant their building.

"They see me typing, putting in notes, and Lieutenant Elmore asked me, What was I doing with myself? Why am I sitting behind the desk?” Burress told FOX 17 Friday.

"And that sparked the conversation of becoming a firefighter."

Despite never considering firefighting as a career path before, Burress is now using his platform to show young people that this career path is an option.

“It actually is the best job in the world, if you really want to know the truth,” he said.

"I'm black, I got dreads, and I'm hopping off the back of that truck… some of these kids are looking at me like a superhero."

Burress is eager to inspire the next generation to consider a similar path and is using his new position as a first responder to make a positive impact on kids in Grand Rapids.

"I want to be that kid that pulls up when the house is on fire, they see me out there… I know him.” he said.

“That's a beautiful thing, man".

Burress's story is an inspiring reminder that it's never too late to make a change and pursue a new career path.

"I believe that I have been chosen to be one of the few, but everybody has it in them. You just got to find it.”

"What's the best way to invest in your future? invest in the kids that's going to take care of you in your future."

As he continues to serve his community as a fire fighter and mentor, he is proof that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

