GQT Movies announces Summer Family Flicks Series

KENTWOOD, Mich. — GQT Movies has announced that it will be showing a selection of free family friendly movies throughout the summer as part of its Summer Family Flicks Series. The free showings will be available on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.

Doors to the theatre will open at 9:30 a.m. There will not be pre-reservations available, and guests will be treated on a first come, first issued a ticket basis. Guests will also need to visit the box office to receive their free ticket before entry. Large groups will not be permitted. Concessions will also be available to purchase. The Summer Family Flicks Series will be sponsored by Monique Hanson in Grand Haven and Vanderplow Insurance in Holland. Betten Baker will sponsor the series in Ada-Lowell.

June 22-23’s movie will be 2021’s The Boss Baby: Family Business, a sequel to the original 2017 film. The film stars Alec Baldwin as Ted Templeton Jr./The Boss Baby, James Marsden as Tim Templeton, and Amy Sedaris as Tina Templeton. It was directed by Tom McGrath. In the film, adult Ted and Tim must team-up with Tim’s daughter Tina to stop a professor from erasing childhoods. The original 2008 Kung Fu Panda film will be shown on June 29 and June 30. Directed by John Stevenson and Mark Osborne, the film stars Jack Black as Po, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, and Angelina Jolie as Master Tigress. The film was later nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. A sequel was released in 2011, and a third film was released in 2016.

July’s films will begin with 2019’s The Secret Life of Pets 2, a sequel to the original 2016 film. The film stars Patton Oswalt as Max, Kevin Hart as Snowball, Harrison Ford as Rooster, and Eric Stonestreet as Duke. It was directed by Chris Renaud. The next film in July will be 2020’s Trolls World Tour, a sequel to the 2016 film. Directed by Walt Dohrn, the film stars Anna Kendrick as Poppy, Justin Timberlake as Branch, and Rachel Bloom as Barb. 2021’s Tom & Jerry will be shown on July 20 and July 21. The live action/animation film is based on the classic cartoon characters created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, who first appeared in the 1940 animated short Puss Gets the Boot. Directed by Tim Story, the film stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, and Colin Jost. In the film, Kayla Forester (Moretz) and Tom are hired to remove Jerry from a New York hotel before a planned wedding. 2020’s Scoob! will be shown on July 27 and 28. The film is based on Hanna-Barbera’s Scooby-Doo franchise, which began with the animated television series Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! in 1969. The film stars Will Forte as Shaggy Rogers, Gina Rodriguez as Velma Dinkley, Zac Efron as Fred Jones, and Amanda Seyfried as Daphne Blake. Frank Welker reprises the role of Scooby-Doo in the film, a role he’s played since 2002. Welker has also been the primary voice actor for Fred Jones since the character’s first appearance in 1969. The plot of the film involves a crossover with characters from the Hanna-Barbara series Dynomutt, Dog Wonder, which originally aired from 1976-1977 as part of The Scooby-Doo/Dynomutt Hour. Tony Cervone directed the film. Cervone previously co-developed the television series Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, which aired on Cartoon Network from 2010-2013. The Summer Family Flick Series will conclude with 2020’s The Croods: A New Age on August 3 and August 4. Directed by Joel Crawford, the film stars Nicolas Cage as Grug Crood, Emma Stone as Eep Crood, and Ryan Reynolds as Guy.

The Summer Family Flicks Series will be shown on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. More information on the series can be found on GQT’s website. A schedule of the films can be found below:

June 22-23: The Boss Baby: Family Business

June 29-30: Kung-Fu Panda

July 6-7: The Secret Life of Pets 2

July 13-14: Trolls World Tour

July 20-21: Tom and Jerry

July 27-28: Scoob!

August 3-4: The Croods: A New Age

