Governor Whitmer seeking extension to request disaster declaration after April storms

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has requested an extension from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) submitting a request for a major disaster declaration after storms, heavy rain, snow melt, flooding and tornadoes damaged 41 counties and 3 municipalities in Michigan.

The request on Friday is meant to ensure local, state and federal officials have time to complete response activities and assess damage and impact.

To evaluate for eligibility of broader assistance, the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division is conducting Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) with FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The PDAs started earlier this week, determining whether the damage meets federal thresholds for a request for a Major Disaster Declaration from the President. The results show the state can request:



Individual Assistance (IA) — direct help for homeowners and renters

(IA) — direct help for homeowners and renters Public Assistance (PA) — reimbursement for local governments, non-profit entities, and tribal agencies for response costs, debris removal and removal of damaged infrastructure

The Governor's Office says more information to prepare before, during and after an emergency or disaster can be found at MIREADY.

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