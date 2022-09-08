Governor Whitmer orders flags in Michigan lowered to honor Queen Elizabeth II

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol, as well as at public buildings and grounds, to be lowered at half-staff to remember Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Queen Elizabeth II’s reign began in 1952. She served for seven decades, making her the longest-reigning British monarch.

“Queen Elizabeth II lived through and shaped history during her nearly 70-year reign,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today, in accordance with the president’s proclamation, we are lowering flags to honor her memory. My thoughts are with the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom.”

The flags will continue to remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.

KEEP READING:



Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube