Governor Whitmer awards $900K+ to West Michigan first responders

(WXMI) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has awarded a total of $5 million to more than 60 Michigan communities to aid first responders.
Fifteen of those awards were given to communities in West Michigan.
We’re told the grants help support recruitment, training and development for local first responders.
“Michigan’s first responders put their lives on the line to keep us all safe and we must have their backs,” says Governor Whitmer. “Today’s grants will help more than 60 communities across Michigan train and recruit first responders. And in my budget for next fiscal year, I’ve proposed additional funds to help communities hire and train even more first responders including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and EMTs.”
The governor’s office lists the following West Michigan communities as grant recipients, which we’re told is funded by the First Responder Training and Grant program:
Albion: $170,000
Benton Harbor: $100,000
Bronson: $3,992.13
Muskegon: $87,065
Muskegon Heights: $100,000
Niles: $41,792
Potterville: $63,450
Reed City: $60,000
Allegan County: $100,000
Montcalm County: $170,000
Chippewa-Martiny FA: $10,225
Marion Community FA: $29,527
Saugatuck Township Fire District: $58,000
Columbia Township: $11,333.32
Oversiel Township: $4,000
