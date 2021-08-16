Gov. Whitmer to announce proposal to strengthen public safety

DETROIT, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will announce a proposal to strengthen public safety using resources from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Monday.

The proposal will be announced at a press conference Monday at 2 p.m. in Detroit.

According to the governor’s office, the proposal will increase support for police officers, create programs to curb the use of illegal guns, and holistically expand opportunity in Michigan communities by investing in education, job creation, and our justice system.

Whitmer will be joined by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Detroit Interim Police Chief James White, Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, Congressman Debbie Dingell, and state Rep. Tyrone Carter.




