DETROIT, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will announce plans to increase the availability of affordable, safe housing Tuesday afternoon in Detroit.

Gov. Whitmer will be joined by the acting executive director of the Michigan State Housing Development, Gary Heidel, to announce plans to invest a portion of funding under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan to increase the availability of affordable housing throughout Michigan.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday.