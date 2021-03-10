Gov. Whitmer orders flags to be placed at half-staff tomorrow

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan.gov reports that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered that flags be placed at half-staff tomorrow to honor the one year anniversary of COVID-19 in Michigan.

