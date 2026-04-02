Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency to bring down gas prices in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — With gas prices climbing to their highest level in nearly three years, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued an energy emergency declaration she says will help Michiganders save money at the pump.

Through Executive Order 2026-4, signed Thursday, Whitmer suspended seasonal restrictions on certain fuel blends on the southeast side of the state. The change allows the sale of higher vapor pressure gasoline — fuel that's typically 10 to 20 cents cheaper per gallon than the blends normally required from May through mid-fall.

“Right now, countless Michigan families are struggling with rising costs on the essentials, from groceries to gas,” Whitmer said. “As governor, I can’t end a war overseas or undo bad policies at the federal level that led to higher gas prices, but I will do what I can to try to give families a break.” Whitmer said. "To provide relief, I'm taking a few actions with one aim: saving drivers money at the pump."

Executive Order 2026-4 removes the May 1 lower vapor pressure fuel requirement in the following counties:



Wayne

Oakland

Macomb

Washtenaw

Livingston

Monroe

St. Clair

Lenawee.



This order mirrors the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s temporary waiver of federal vapor pressure requirements. That waiver was issued in response to the global fuel supply disruption and allows states to produce, distribute, and sell alternative gasoline blends.

While Whitmer’s executive order is expected to bring modest, short-term relief to some drivers, the governor says additional steps — like targeted tax cuts and sales tax holidays — are needed to keep money in people’s pockets.

If motorists suspect they’ve been overcharged or encounter problems with fuel quality, the state’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) urges them to report the issue.

The MDARD Motor Fuel Quality Program operates a 24-hour hotline at 1-800-MDA-FUEL (1-800-632-3835). More information is available on MDARD’s Gasoline Information page.

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