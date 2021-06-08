Gov. Whitmer announces funding plan for state-funded preschool program in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced her plan to fund preschool education for Michigan children.

The Great Start Readiness Program is a state-funded preschool program for four-year-old children, but the governor's office says it has not been able to meet demand; currently, only 66 percent of eligible children statewide are served by GSRP or federal Head Start programs.

The plan announced by the governor Tuesday would increase funding for GSRP to ensure eligible 4-year-olds are served.

“We have a unique opportunity right now to make the type of investments in early education and preschool that will pay massive dividends by improving health, educational, and social outcomes for our children decades down the line,” Whitmer said in a press release. “Parents across our state are aware of the importance of early education and now we have to seize this chance to eliminate waitlists for eligible children. The investments announced today provide access to all eligible children and will help narrow the achievement gap between high-income and low-income students. As we put Michigan back to work, parents can go about their work day knowing that their children are learning in a safe and productive environment.”

GSRP is a proven preschool program that provides full- or part-day services to children from families at or below 250% of the poverty line, which is $66,250 for a family of four. In tandem with the Head Start program, GSRP currently provides preschool to 43,100 kids across Michigan. An estimated 65,400 students are eligible for the program.

“There is bipartisan support to expand preschool access for kids across Michigan and I am pleased we can make this investment,” State Budget Director David Massaron said in a press release. “I think it’s important to note that this is a plan with identified resources to ensure we can sustain full access into the future. The fact that this is not just a one-time investment for one year but rather a plan that incorporates continued investment in future years is extremely exciting.”

The governor's office says investments in GSRP provide both immediate and long-term results, such as improved literacy performance by 3rd grade, narrowed achievement gaps between low and high-income students, and improved high school graduation rates.

Whitmer’s plan proposes an additional $255 million in federal dollars and $150 million in state dollars, for a total of $405 million, for GSRP over the next three years.

The plan also calls for an additional $50 million in federal funds to support a successful expansion , such as: