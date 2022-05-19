Goodwill Industries of West Michigan announces new partnership with HydroBlox Technologies

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Goodwill Industries of West Michigan has announced a new partnership with HydroBlox Technologies for a joint venture in plastics recycling. It includes a new manufacturing facility that will be built in Muskegon.

HydroBlox Technologies is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and manufactures products which aid in stormwater drainage infrastructure. They are used in road and trail projects, retaining walls, hydroponic farms, solar fields, green roofs, and other applications. The products are made from 100% recycled plastic that typically gets landfilled. Glue, binders, or any hazardous materials are not used in the company’s manufacturing process. The process also does not exhaust fumes or wastewater.

“We are thrilled to begin what I understand is a first-of-a-kind venture for Goodwill that will not only divert plastic from landfills, but bring new jobs and training opportunities,” said HydroBlox Technologies CEO Ed Grieser.

“HydroBlox checks all the boxes for us in terms of evaluating a new startup,” said Goodwill Industries of West Michigan Business Development Director Nick Carlson. “Recycling unwanted plastic into useful, environmentally friendly stormwater products will reduce Goodwill landfill fees, provide good jobs, while generating revenue to support Goodwill employment and training programs.”

Site selection and equipment provisioning for the new Muskegon facility are currently underway.

