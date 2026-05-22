WAYLAND, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck driver fell asleep at the wheel and struck the back of an ambulance on northbound US-131 in Wayland, causing a rollover crash that left a patient with serious injuries and two first responders hospitalized.

The ambulance had been transporting a patient to Grand Rapids when the crash occurred. The two first responders inside were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The patient suffered serious injuries and was flown to the hospital.

Good Samaritan helps patient after ambulance rollover crash on US 131 in Wayland

Anthony Boshoven was driving southbound on US-131, heading home to Wayland after a long day of work at his business, Window Depot of West Michigan in Georgetown Township, when he passed the crash. He got off the freeway and turned around to help.

"It was a mess. It was a... it was a wreck in there," Boshoven said.

Two other Good Samaritans had already stopped before Boshoven arrived.

"They were helping the people get out of the front of the ambulance, and I just [saw] the paramedics, and they were very hurt," Boshoven said.

When a newly arrived paramedic rushed to the back of the ambulance, Boshoven realized a patient was inside. He immediately moved to help.

Anthony Boshoven

"I guess she was on life support, and everything was smashed, and they were saying everything kind of got pulled out of her, so they were desperately trying to get her back on life support," Boshoven said.

That paramedic then asked Boshoven directly for assistance.

"They just asked me to help hold up her back legs and help hold up the big bed thing, so that wouldn't come loose. They weren't sure if that was stable anymore, so I just stayed there as long as I could," Boshoven said.

Boshoven stayed until first responders arrived and took over. He credited the responding paramedic on scene for keeping everyone focused.

"The real hero was the nurse that came in there and guided everybody in the right direction," Boshoven said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Anthony Boshoven, owner of Window Depot of West Michigan

Reflecting on the experience, Boshoven said the moment stayed with him.

"Reliving it a little bit, it was pretty intense. I just wanted her to be okay," Boshoven said. "Everybody that was there was amazing at their jobs, and I just wanted to help."

He said he would stop again without hesitation and believes others should do the same.

"Everybody should. Everybody should. Sad to think about. I'm sure 50 cars went by, and to only have three people stop," Boshoven said.

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