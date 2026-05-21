Deputies: Pickup driver falls asleep, rear-ends ambulance, leading to rollover crash

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An ambulance was involved in a rollover accident on northbound US-131 in Wayland on Wednesday evening.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says their preliminary investigation shows that a pickup truck driver fell asleep and hit the back end of the ambulance, causing it to roll into a ditch and land on its roof.

A release from the Sheriff's Office says the crash happened near mile marker 63 just before 7 pm, while the ambulance was taking a patient to Grand Rapids.

One first responder was in the back of the ambulance, taking care of the patient when the crash occurred.

Deputies say both first responders with the ambulance were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

However, the patient in the ambulance was transported to the hospital by Aero Med out of Corewell Health with serious injuries.

The crash closed a portion of northbound US-131 for a while on Wednesday, and law enforcement asks the public to avoid the area while the reconstruction team investigates.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Wayland Fire Department, Martin Fire Department, Dorr Fire Department, Life EMS, Wayland EMS, Allegan County Dispatch, Aero Med, Gun Lake Tribal PD, Wayand PD, MSP, and the Allegan County Accident Reconstruction Team.

Deputies say more information will be provided when it's available.

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