'Good people crying': Loyal anglers emotional over local bait shop up for sale

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich — Fishing and family, are two of the most important words in the English language for a lot of people here in West Michigan. And here at Brenner’s Sporting Goods here in Comstock Park, those two words have kept this business afloat for decades.

Mike Powers Memories cover the walls of Brenner's Bait and Auto

“Well, I will miss seeing some of the people because they can become friends," said co-owner Randy Brenner fighting back tears. "You know, over the years."

You are hearing that a lot around Brenner’s Bait Shop and Auto Repair these days.

"There's a lot of people really upset, that I even talk about selling the place, Cryng," added co-owner Terry Brenner. "Good people crying”.

Waterworks here under the walleye shouldn’t be a surprise though, because that's what happens when you put a family business like this up for sale.

"This is all I've done for my whole life since I was a kid. Loved it," Rand told me.

A business that has been a huge part of so many people's lives in Comstock Park, not just those people with the last name Brenner.

“We’ve been coming here for years," long-time customer Tom Matlosz who was standing next to his young daughter. "Started back in the day, me and my dad coming here. Getting minnows and stuff for ice fishing. Then just kind of bringing the kids in.”

Randy and Terry started working here as kids for their dad Bill back in the 60's and eventually bought the business themselves in 1999. Building a place where anglers can get everything they need to fish or fix a car, not just bait or tires.

Andy Curtis Bill Brenner

"You tell each other your fish stories, and you become friends with a lot of these people over the years," said Randy.

But now the brothers are looking to start telling a new set of stories and have decided to retire. But it's not an easy decision by any means because the family part of this family business now spans generations of friends and customers.

"People have been coming in here, buying bait for 50 years. Still. You know, what's left of them," Randy told me. "What's left of our original customers. We still have quite a few, lots of them I've known for 40 years.”

"A lot of them like say they come in here and they feel like they part of it, you know, they feel comfortable coming in," said Terry. "Other stores they go to, big box stores and whatever... here they can come in touch things, look at stuff, and walk around, talk to me and talk to Randy. It's that personal investment there."

An investment the brothers and loyal customers hope the next owner keeps in mind. Because it won't just be a new business but a new family for whoever buys this spot on West River Drive.

“Like the feel of it, like the vibe, so hopefully whoever buys it keeps it the same," laughed Tom as he and his daughter walked out the door with lures and another memory made.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube