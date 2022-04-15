Good Friday service airs on FOX 17 at 3 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Celebration of Good Friday of the Lord's Passion will be held at the Cathedral of St. Andrew in downtown Grand Rapids.

The mass will air live from 3-4:30 p.m. Friday on FOX 17 and fox17online.com.

Bishop David Walkowiak will preside for the service.

The Diocese indicates that "The Triduum celebration continues in today's three-part liturgy: a proclamation of the Word culminating in the Passion according to John, the Veneration of the Cross and in the reception of Communion consecrated on Holy Thursday."

Easter morning mass at the Cathedral of St. Andrew will also air live on FOX 17 and fox17online.com from 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The diocese has a full list of parishes in the diocese and mass times HERE.