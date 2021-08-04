Watch
GM posts $2.8B profit, but cautious tone sinks share price

Charles Krupa/AP
The Chevrolet logo is displayed on the facade of a dealership, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Woburn, Mass. Despite a computer chip shortage that temporarily closed some of its factories, General Motors made a healthy $2.8 billion second-quarter net profit in the second quarter. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 1:13 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 13:13:40-04

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors posted a healthy $2.8 billion second-quarter profit Wednesday, but its cautious outlook for the rest of the year spooked investors.

The Detroit automaker made the strong profit despite a global shortage of computer chips that have forced it and other companies to temporarily close factories.

While GM raised its outlook for the year, it also cautioned about high commodity prices and lower production due to the chip shortage.

And it warned that the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus could hamper its supply chain. The cautious tone rattled investors, who pushed GM shares down.

