Gladwin man arrested in sexual assault case

Photo provided by Michigan State Police.
Posted at 7:26 PM, Mar 19, 2021
GLADWIN, Mich. — State police arrested a suspect in connection to a criminal sexual conduct incident in Franklin Township yesterday evening, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told an elderly woman in hospice care was the victim in the incident.

Upon investigation, a 46-year-old man from Gladwin was arrested, state police say, adding that he is a family member of the aforementioned victim.

Authorities say the man has been taken to the Clare County Jail where he will await for an arraignment to be scheduled.

