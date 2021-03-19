Gladwin man arrested in sexual assault case

GLADWIN, Mich. — State police arrested a suspect in connection to a criminal sexual conduct incident in Franklin Township yesterday evening, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told an elderly woman in hospice care was the victim in the incident.

Upon investigation, a 46-year-old man from Gladwin was arrested, state police say, adding that he is a family member of the aforementioned victim.

Authorities say the man has been taken to the Clare County Jail where he will await for an arraignment to be scheduled.

