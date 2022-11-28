Giving Tuesday and beyond: West MI organizations accepting donations

(WXMI) — Several West Michigan organizations are inviting residents to participate in Giving Tuesday this year.

John Ball Zoo announced it’s taking part in #GivingZOOday, a worldwide philanthropic campaign.

“At John Ball Zoo, we care deeply about the conservation of wildlife and wild places, and work diligently to help ensure species locally and worldwide can continue to thrive,” says Amber Krieg with John Ball Zoo. “Our community's donations play a direct role in helping us provide the best quality care for our animals.”

Make a donation through the zoo’s website.

The Big Rapids Police Department is set to hold its third annual Season of Giving gift drive. Police say this year’s event will benefit Eagle Village, a service that helps children with adoption, residential treatment, and more.

“We have been overwhelmed by the amount of support this community shows to the kids at Eagle Village,” says Chief Danielle Haynes. “The department is extremely excited to collect gifts for them again and help give them the Christmas they deserve.”

The gift drive is scheduled to take place Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. at 435 N. Michigan Ave. Accepted items including clothes, games, hygiene products, sports equipment, toys and art supplies.

Exodus Place is accepting donations Tuesday to supply its members with sheets, pillows and towels. We’re told $20 will buy a twin-sized blanket for one member, and $50 will pay for sheets and one towel.

The nonprofit tells us it hopes to raise $1,500. Donate online.

The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) is set to hold a donation drive to help stock Twelve Baskets Food Pantry.

The donation drive is scheduled to take place Sunday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Sam’s Club on Westnedge Avenue.

Accepted items include non-perishable food, fresh and frozen food, laundry products, paper, home care products, and personal care items, public safety officials say.

We’re told the pantry serves residents in Portage, Three Rivers, Vicksburg and Schoolcraft.

