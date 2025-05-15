Giving Homeless Youth a Path Forward: AYA's Direct Cash Transfer Pilot in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — AYA Youth Collective is advancing efforts to combat youth homelessness with the introduction of a pioneering cash distribution program in West Michigan.

Youth homelessness remains a significant issue in the region, according to Anthony Ochoa, communications and engagement manager for AYA Youth Collective.

"We know that in Kent County every night, give or take, there are about 200 youth that are experiencing category one homelessness, which means they are sleeping outside, or they may be sleeping in emergency shelter," Ochoa said.

AYA Youth Collective aims to be a source of assistance for these youth.

"To have a place like AYA that can be a resource hub for these youth, where they can find acceptance and they can find multiple pathways towards stability. We're excited to be a part of it," Ochoa said.

WXMI AYA helps people from 14-24 year old's who might be facing homelessness.

The Direct Cash Transfer (DCT) program provides immediate financial assistance as a preventive measure for those at risk of homelessness.

"So it's direct cash transfers as prevention," explained Mads Ladow, the DCT specialist at AYA.

The program is designed to help youth pay rent and cover utility bills, potentially preventing homelessness before it occurs.

Ladow notes, "It's if you have received, like, a notice that you're about to have a utility shut off, we're able to meet that day and talk about getting funds, and you'll receive the funds that day."

Lifetime statistics for the program, from the pilot era beginning in August 2022 to present, show the collective has helped 110 youth, distributing a total of $186,404.55

The initiative seeks to address a gap in resources, offering support to those on the brink of homelessness.

"There are a lot of resources for people who are currently experiencing homelessness, that they're literally sleeping on the street or they're in a shelter or in their car, but there's practically nothing if you are about to experience homelessness. So this program was able to fill that gap," Ladow said.

Since 2022, AYA has distributed over $125,000 to individuals in need.

"We've seen about 45 youth that have been able to be helped by DCT directly, and then there's been a spillover effect," Ladow said.

"The impact extends beyond just the individuals receiving funds, affecting their families, partners, children, and roommates. "98 people have been impacted by those funds. These are people's families that they're staying with, their partners, their children, their roommates. And so overall, there is such a larger impact," Ladow added.

The program can provide up to $2000 in some cases, aiming to restore stability for youth in need. "I've had a few youth come back and refer their friends to this program, and there's one youth who even came in and said, y'all are really helping people. And so it's just, it's really inspiring to see that," Ladow expressed.

AYA Youth Collective hopes to expand this program to assist more youth facing homelessness in Kent County.

