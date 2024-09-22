Girls in Aviation Day encourages girls to explore careers in aerospace and aviation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aviation is typically a male-dominated field, and one organization is showing young girls that they have what it takes to be in the cockpit just as much as they do.

Several young girls attended the Gerald R Ford International Airport on Saturday for 10th annual Girls in Aviation Day.

"Our event hosted by AB flight, we've got a few things going on out on the ramp. We've got static displays of aircraft, where girls can poke their heads inside the cockpit of an airplane and see it lit up with all of the avionics," said Samantha Amy, president of the Women in Aviation Great Lakes Chapter.

It featured various STEM activities available in aviation, like testing out the four forces of flight and avionics equipment.

The event is meant to show girls that there's space for them in the field. According to organizers, only 20% of the workforce is female.

"So by hosting events like this, we're exposing the community to experience it at a young age and really sparking their interest to pursue a career in the industry," Amy told FOX 17.

Organizers hope to bring this event back next year on an even bigger scale.

