Get into the holiday spirit with WMTA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Christmas is now less than two weeks away and the West Michigan Tourist Association wants to get you into the holiday spirit with some holiday themed events across West Michigan.

First is the annual Walk Through the Lights event at Gull Meadow Farms in Kalamazoo. You can walk through the greenhouses which feature light displays, Christmas blow ups, photo ops and more. The gift shop will also be open for customers to make a purchase. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays through December 19th. Tickets are required.

Your child can visit with Santa when he is having brunch at the FireRock Grille in Caledonia and the Redrock Grill in Holland on December 19th starting at 10:30 a.m. Kids can have their picture taken with him. There will also be cookie decorating, a hot chocolate bar and a buffet. Space is limited.

If you want to learn how to make a Charcuterie board or just looking to take your hosting skills to the next level, then head to the Art of Cookery in Whitehall for a Charcuterie board class on December 14th at 5:15 p.m. you can learn how to make a great spread of meats and cheeses as well as learn how to feed your guests that have varying tastes. Participants will create a small board to take home so you can enjoy it.

