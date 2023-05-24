Get hired on the spot: Hope Network planning several hiring events this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hope Network ran a hiring event most of the day Wednesday, hosting it at LINC UP's Grand Rapids facility on the city's southeast side.

The nonprofit healthcare provider is hosting several of these events throughout the summer.

They are hiring people of all educational background, regardless of their current transportation limitations.

Some of the positions will offer educational courses once hired, or in some cases, will reimburse you for higher education classes.

“As long as they're willing to be trained, and as long as you're willing to be coached… if you're just genuinely trying to learn, then we're here just to train them and set them up for success,” talent acquisition specialist at Hope Network Taylor Foster said Wednesday.

The best way to track when Hope Network and LINC UP are hosting hiring events is by following their Facebook pages.

You can also reach out to talent acquisition and recruiting specialist Taylor Foster at his LinkedIn profile.

