Gaylord couple ties the knot after devastating tornado

GAYLORD, Mich. — High school sweethearts Kiersten and Tristin always knew they’d get married at Gaylord First United Methodist church, it was their dream. But just a day before their planned wedding, a tornado wreaked havoc on the place they call home.

“Yeah, I mean, it's very sad, tragic, just because we knew people who lost their homes or businesses,” said Tristin Przeslawski.

They were about 15 minutes away from where the tornado hit and felt the strong winds.

“A tree fell in our driveway when people were trying to get out, so my best man and I booked it out, not even with the question of what could have happened to us,” said Przeslawski. “We just booked it out there and moved this tree all the way so we could keep going with everything.”

That’s right. Despite the devastation the two were still determined to get married.

“I started that Saturday morning at about 6:30am with text messages, ‘is the wedding still happening?’” said Kiersten Przeslawski. “We are still having this wedding, even if we don't have power.”

That’s exactly what they did. It was nothing like they had planned or envisioned. In fact, they say it turned out better than they imagined. They improvised with speakers and candles, dancing without a care in the world. A fairy tale following a tragedy, and a night the two newlyweds say they will never forget.

Once it got dark, they described the lights in the tent at their reception as breathtaking. Adding that despite everything, their wedding was beautiful.

“I mean I guess it just goes to show never give up on anything, just just keep on going. and it will all work out,” said Przeslawski.

The two newlyweds say, thankfully, everyone they knew survived the devastating tornado. They plan to celebrate their honeymoon in Myrtle Beach.

