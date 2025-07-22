Gateway Mission to open cooling centers as extreme heat moves into West Michigan

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HOLLAND, Mich. — With feels-like temperatures expected to reach 100°F or higher this week — Gateway Mission in Holland is offering folks a chance to stay cool.

The organization is planning to open emergency cooling centers at its Men's Center and Women & Children's Center.

The centers will be open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. from Wednesday, July 23 through Friday, July 25.

  • Gateway Men's Center - 166 S River Ave, Holland | 616-928-3413
  • Gateway Women & Children's Center - 356 Fairbanks Ave, Holland | 616-928-3469

Gateway Mission is encouraging people without housing who wish to stay past 8:00 p.m. to check into their Open Door emergency shelter.

