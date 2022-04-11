Gas prices start to slide for now

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices are starting to fall around West Michigan but analysts warn don't get too excited yet.

At 6:30 a.m. Monday, FOX 17 found the Circle K on West River Drive in Comstock Park has unleaded gasoline at $3.61 per gallon. It's the lowest we found in the area. GasBuddy.com shows some stations in the Holland area in the low $3.50 per gallon range.

FOX 17

Triple-A Michigan reports the average price in West Michigan is at $3.87 per gallon.

The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 10 cents over the past two weeks to $4.27 per gallon.

Oil industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says the pump price as of Friday was $1.32 higher than a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.85 per gallon. The lowest was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.52 per gallon.

Lundberg says higher prices reduced demand during the second half of March. However, the drop isn’t predictive of further declines because among other things, the global oil supply remains tight, despite releases from strategic reserves.

