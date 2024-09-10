Gas prices plummeting in West Michigan — How long will it last?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan gas prices are plummeting — now at an all-time low since last February.

According to Patrick DeHaan, head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy, "The summer driving season is reducing demand, and we're also making the switch back to cheaper winter gasoline.”

DeHaan tells me that gas prices are down about $0.49 a gallon in the last month, stating, “The average right now in West Michigan is about $3.09.”

The national average is also the lowest it's been since last February, at $3.22 a gallon. “We’ll stay in this range of mid-to-upper twos to low threes for the next couple of months,” DeHaan said.

Additionally, the price of oil has decreased in the last couple of weeks. DeHaan explained that oil prices have fallen to their lowest levels since 2021 at about $68 a barrel, contributing to the decrease in gas prices.

As we transition into fall, West Michigan is seeing average prices almost $0.50 below where they were at this time last year. DeHaan said, “We’re well ahead of last year, and we could see the Michigan average falling below the $3 gallon mark here at some point in the next couple of weeks.”

For Chuck Elliott, owner of CBE Concierge Services, this means everything. “I, on average, do about 1,500 miles a week, so I'm filling my car up almost every other day, if not every day," Elliott said.

CBE Concierge Services specializes in personal transportation, and with 24/7 availability, gas is their biggest expense.

With the recent drop in gas prices, Elliott tells me, “I’ve probably saved myself about $100 a week, if not $150 a week, in driving expenses.”

According to DeHaan, gas prices will continue to drop this fall, and will likely rise again this coming spring.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube