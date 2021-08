CUTLERVILLE, Mich. — A Gaines Township firefighter was injured while responding to a structure fire in Cutlerville Wednesday morning, according to the Dutton Fire Department.

We’re told a substantial fire broke out at a mobile home community at around 10:30 a.m.

The fire department says crews were able to knock out the flames quickly but a firefighter sustained minor injuries in the process.

No other injuries were reported.

