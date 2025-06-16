Future demonstrations planned for West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police reported zero arrests during Saturday's "No Kings" demonstrations, which remained peaceful throughout the weekend. Thousands rallied in downtown Grand Rapids.

Demonstrations also took place in cities across the U.S.

Another protest is planned for Tuesday at Calder Plaza. This demonstration will specifically target U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The event is set for 6:00 p.m. and is hosted by Movimiento Cosecha G-R. Organizers initially planned to head to Grand Rapids city commission afterward, but FOX 17 learned Monday morning that the meeting was canceled. The next meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 15.

Additionally, Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids is organizing a March Against Genocide, marching nearly 70 miles from Grand Rapids to Lansing from Thursday, June 26 to Monday, June 30.

While both events address different causes, they were promoted by organizers during the weekend's rally.

"They're here representing we're all in the same storm, this political storm, but everybody's in a different boat, and if their boat is a little flimsy and not gonna hold it, we're here to help them," said Becky Palmer of Indivisible of Greater Grand Rapids.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

