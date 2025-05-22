Fruitport Middle School creates 'Nina's Nook' to honor student who died from leukemia

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Fruitport Middle School recently created a special space in their library to honor the memory of 13-year-old student Nina Nguyen who died from leukemia on March 21st of this year.

The dedicated area in the school library was named "Nina's Nook," where she spent much of her time.

"Nina was an extremely compassionate person, and she brought light to every room she was in," said Alessa Cardenas, one of Nina's close friends.

Cardenas says any chance she'd get, Nina was in the library. "Every morning I'd come in here and I'd see her, her and Amber, sitting in here talking in the same seat every time," Cardenas said.

"She hung out in here a lot. It was like a safe haven for her," adds another one of Nina's friends, Amber Berry.

Pat Matthews, Nina's grandpa, expressed how meaningful the tribute is to their family.

"It really makes me feel proud," Matthews said. "It makes me feel good, because she'll always be remembered. She deserves it. She was a wonderful little kid."

Matthews explains it was only after the school decided on the name "Nina's Nook" that he told Fruitport Middle School Principal Monte Kelly that 'Nook' was Nina's middle name. The only difference was that Nina spelled it "Noc."

"It was mind-blowing when we're all hanging out and talking about Nina, and then her grandpa just kind of turns to me and said, you know, that's her middle name," Kelly said. "And I'm like, what?!"

For Nina's friends, her absence is felt every day, but "Nina's Nook" is a constant reminder of her memory.

"It was never just me, it was always me and Nina, me and Nina, so having to go throughout life like this without her, it just feels really odd and isolating," Cardenas said.

Matthews hopes Nina's heart will forever be felt in "Nina's Nook," and that it will always embody his granddaughter's love for Fruitport Middle School's little library.

"For future generations, I hope they understand who she was," Matthews said.

