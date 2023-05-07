From movies to homegoods; the events happening on May 7th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The weekend may be ending on a rainy note but there's still some fun things you can do in West Michigan.

The Finders Keepers Vintage Market is happening at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.

Attendees can buy things like home decor and handmade goods from more than 125 vendors. You can also get a bit to eat from the food trucks onsite.

It's happening from 10-4 p.m.

The 46th Annual Walk for Good Food event is happening. The purpose of the walk is to improve food access in West Michigan by walking, raising money and volunteering.

It's happening today from 2-4 p.m. at Mulick Park in Grand Rapids.

Celebration Cinema South is hosting a free movie screening for the film Spellers. It explores the changing way people understand those who are non-verbal and how implicit bias towards them affects communication,

It's happening at 3:15 this afternoon. You must get tickets online before the screening.