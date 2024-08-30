From blight to beauty: Muskegon 'Shaw' building getting new life

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A building that has been a notorious location of blight in Muskegon is getting a makeover.

Construction on the Shaw building started on Monday. It's more than 700,000 square feet.

The building currently boasts 8,400 busted out windows according to the developer of the project, Jon Rooks, of Parkland Properties.

Rooks started Parkland Properties 35 years ago. His company is behind projects like the Union Square Condominium building on the west side of Grand Rapids.

“We were able to start demolition on the interior of the building. Selective demolition. Of all the old floors and then sandblasting these beautiful board-formed concrete ceilings, that are going to remain and become a decorative component of the interior design,” Rooks said.

The building shut down in 1989 and has been an eyesore in Muskegon for decades. Its location couldn't be more perfect, Rooks says.

“Looks straight at the lake with five stories, and sees over 2-3 thousand acres of water,” Rooks said.

Parkland Properties gave FOX 17 permission to share renderings of the project.

The building will become housing, with 580 units. Most of them will be apartments. There will also be some condos on the property, ranging in price from 275k-400k, Rooks said.

There will be amenities like a rooftop pool and year-round hot tub that overlook the water.

The project is expected to be complete within 4 years.

They've already begun taking reservations for condos.

