Friends bond through pregnancy loss, efforts to give back

KENT COUNTY, Mich — Shared pain and purpose have bonded friends Amalia Mulder and Melissa Ouwinga.

The two women lost baby girls on the same day, June 17, 2014.

Now both women are giving back with the same goal in mind: to help families hurting after pregnancy and infant loss.

Mulder learned there was an issue with her first pregnancy at 18 weeks.

"We went in just for a routine ultrasound. And they found some things that they were a little concerned about," Mulder explained. "Our daughter was diagnosed with...limb body wall complex. So her body was unable to form correctly."

Mulder began to blog about the complex feelings that came from the diagnosis, unaware that her words would reach and comfort Ouwinga.

Ouwinga learned at 20 weeks her daughter Mira had Turner's Syndrome.

"The fact that she was still alive, in my womb at 20 weeks, the doctors were all just shocked at because she had so many serious... complications within her body," Ouwinga told FOX 17. "She was our little miracle that I could feel her. Like they said she should have been miscarried very early."

In a twist of fate, both women ended up at the hospital to deliver their babies the same day.

Courtesy: Amalia Mulder

Mulder's daughter, Caroline Joy, lived for 19 minutes.

Ouwinga experienced a stillbirth with Mira at 24 weeks.

FOX 17

"It only could be orchestrated by God," said Ouwinga. "So we connected after that, and just what a blessing to be able to process grief together and just have someone who always knows how you're feeling."

Both women drew comfort from items they brought to the hospital that day.

Ouwinga was grateful to have a gifted teddy bear to hold, while Mulder was thankful to have a special blanket.

"We were able to wrap [Caroline] in it. And then it was something that I was able to take home with me, you know, as just a reminder of her," explained Mulder.

FOX 17

The mementos inspired each woman to give back.

Mira's Bears and Caroline's Blankets of Love were established to gift bears and blankets to families across the state experiencing loss.

FOX 17

In the months following their losses, the two would often travel to local hospitals together, dropping off the items and meeting with hospital staff.

Courtesy: Amalia Mulder

The efforts have helped the women to heal while honoring their baby girls.

FOX 17

"It was just a way that I could pour some of my grief into helping others," Mulder told FOX 17. "Being able to do these things to keep her name alive, I think is just so important as her mom, I need that for myself and for my heart. And just to know that like her life did matter."

Courtesy: Amalia Mulder

Ouwinga added, "That's like what you want as a mom is for your baby to be remembered. So by giving people an opportunity and a reason to be able to speak their name. And to remember with you and a way that's not awkward or uncomfortable, I think is a really big blessing."

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

One in four pregnancies ends in loss during pregnancy or birth.

To learn more about Caroline's Blankets of Love, click here.

To learn more about Mira's Bears, click here.

