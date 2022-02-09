Friends: Someone confessed to killing Muskegon County woman

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The search for a missing woman in Muskegon ended Tuesday after detectives found Brenda Hooper's remains outside her home.

Loved ones tell FOX 17 someone confessed to taking her life, and now, they want that person held responsible.

Danitria Robinson and Bre'Ana Allen say they went to the alley a couple of times looking for Hooper. They say they have never seen anything there before. They're now asking for answers and justice.

"She didn't deserve that at all," Robinson told FOX 17.

Robinson and Allen are heartbroken after they heard what happened to Hooper. The woman who they both saw as an aunt was found dead Tuesday.

"It's horrific to even think of her having to go through what she went through," Robinson said.

The 49-year-old originally went missing in early October, and her remains were found four months later. The investigation into her whereabouts ended near Summit Avenue and 6th Street, where a memorial has now been set up.

"I feel like I should have done more. And it's just... don't feel good. I've cried enough. And I'm heartbroken and I'm just trying to make sure she has her proper burial.

Robinson says she always thought someone close to Hooper was behind it.

"Her boyfriend, well," Robinson added, "I never trusted him. I still didn't trust him. So I feel like I only kept him around just to get out what I knew what was already true, but I just didn't want to believe more or less know more about Brenda."

She says he was always around afterward and claimed to look for Hooper.

"He would cry fake crocodile tears; he would... you know what I mean," Robinson added.

Robinson says they always knew this might be the outcome but hoped they were wrong.

"We were never going to stop fighting," Allen said.

So far, officials haven't released a cause of death for Hooper.

The Muskegon County prosecutor says a person of interest is in jail pending charges.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube