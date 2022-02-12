FREEZE FEST DISC GOLD RETURNS FOR SEVENTH YEAR IN KENTWOOD — If you are looking to get out and enjoy a fun family weekend event then you may want to head to Kentwood for the seventh annual Freeze Fest Disc Golf Tournament & Food Drive.

Anyone of all levels is invited to join the competition and food drive which is happening on February 19th at Jaycee Parks in Kentwood. Registration on site begins at 9 a.m. the day of the tournament and the event itself starts at 10 a.m. You can also register online.

Tickets cost $40 and you also have to donate one canned food item.