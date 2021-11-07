GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the past five years, the Project Management Institute of West Michigan has hosted veterans month, free professional development events for veterans.

This year is no different, the Institute will host a few in-person events at the University Club in Downtown Grand Rapids.

The events cover a number of topics like how to apply military strategy to projects, how to manage projects beyond the military and how you can transform your career.

The events will take place on November, 8 from 5:00-8:00 p.m., Friday November 12 from noon til 1:00 p.m. and on Friday November 19 from 8:00-9:00 a.m. Each event also has a virtual option you can attend. The November 19 is all virtual.

