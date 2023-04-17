Free clinic in Kalamazoo opens its doors, aims to provide health care for people in need

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Getting necessary medical help can be stressful, especially if you don’t have insurance or can’t foot the bill. Helping Hands Wellness Center opened it’s doors on Monday with the hope of eliminating that stress.

“The goal is to be an asset to the community of Kalamazoo in serving the underserved, the insurance-lacking individuals, the houseless individuals, transitional individuals, from a medical perspective, emotional trauma perspective, as well as nutritional service,” said Executive Director Threasa Hawkins.

Hawkins told FOX 17 that they had their ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, which hundreds of people attended. However, the real work began on Monday.

Helping Hands Wellness Center will provide medical exams, x-ray imaging, lab services, and testing for COVID, influenza, and RSV, along with many other preventative treatments.

“We want to serve the whole body, not just coming in for a cut, but understanding that providing you with the information education you need to take care of that you would heal appropriately,” she said.

The clinic is within walking distance of Ministry With Community and Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries, allowing them to be another resource in the downtown area.

“Our doors are open 9-6, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. We're looking forward to greeting you and hopefully helping you with whatever your mental, physical, emotional, and nutritional needs are,” Hawkins said.

The clinic is grant funded and will provide free services to those who are homeless, in transition, or living 250% below the poverty level. The clinic is available by appointment or walk-in.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube