Free beach shuttle service launches in Muskegon for summer season

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon is launching a free beach shuttle service this Friday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend, to help alleviate parking problems at popular beach spots, specifically at Pere Marquette.

The shuttle will run through Labor Day, operating on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with four pickup locations: Smith-Ryerson Park, Morris Street Lot, Campbell Field, and the Grand Trunk Boat Launch. All routes lead to Muskegon's most popular beach destinations.

City of Muskegon

"I've been living here for, like, 5 years now, and I really like it down here a lot, but there's no parking by the beach at all… so I'm really excited about the shuttle," said Muskegon resident Jaclyn Staszczyk.

The shuttle will drop passengers off at the "Flip Flop Stop" on Indiana Avenue at Pere Marquette beach, according to Muskegon City Manager, Jonathan Seyferth.

"Muskegon is a really wide county," said Muskegon resident Ana Jones. "There's people from all across who can't necessarily get access to the beach all the time, so it's nice for them to have access."

According to the city of Muskegon, beach parking passes sold from 2023 to 2024 have increased 24%, highlighting the growing need for alternative transportation options to their beaches.

City of Muskegon

"There are a number of Saturdays throughout the summer where it does get quite busy down there," Seyferth said. "So if we can have some of those folks park a little bit further away and park for free, they can take that free shuttle in and get to the beach as well."

The shuttle is around a $70,000 expense, funded by the city's beach parking revenue. "We wanted to do it free this first year to try to get people to use it and see how well it gets used," Seyferth said.

"I think it'll help Muskegon stay connected, like between its residents, and just connecting the different parts of Muskegon that all make up this great community, and give everyone access to a nice beach day," Jones adds.

The shuttle will operate from 11am to 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11am to 6pm on Sundays.

A survey will be available starting this Friday for riders to provide feedback on their experience with the new shuttle service.

For route maps, stop locations, and real-time shuttle tracking, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube