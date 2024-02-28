FOX 17's Hesperia tower powered down for repairs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — People living in Muskegon, Oceana, and Newaygo counties along with neighboring communities will struggle to tune in FOX 17 through their antenna.

FOX 17's transmitter located outside Hesperia is offline while awaiting repairs. Work is expected to be finished by Thursday, February 29.

The tower boosts FOX 17's over-the-air signal to homes throughout many communities in the northern parts of West Michigan.

In the meantime viewers can continue to watch FOX 17 through cable and satellite providers along with the FOX 17 app for mobile devices and streaming platforms such as Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV

