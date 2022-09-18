FOX 17’s coverage plan for funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

WXMI — The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is on Monday. It’s expected to draw many world leaders and a television audience of millions of viewers.

READ MORE: Details emerging about Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral

FOX 17 will air the Queen’s funeral Monday.

Here is a look at our coverage plan:

From 4:30 a.m.- 5:30 a.m., FOX 17 will air our usual Morning News.

At 5:30 a.m., we will take the FOX News Special Report of the Queen’s funeral.

This is scheduled to last until around 11:30 a.m.

FOX 17’s Morning News will continue to air from 5:30 a.m.- 9 a.m. as usual on Antenna TV and on our FOX 17 streaming apps.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube