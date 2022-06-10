FOX 17 to air Thursday night primetime lineup after 11 p.m. news

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Due to the primetime hearing on the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, FOX 17 will air FOX’s primetime Thursday night lineup after the 11 p.m. newscast.

Tonight’s episode of MasterChef Junior will be shown starting at 11:35 p.m. The series, which is currently in its eighth season, is hosted by Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sanchez, and Daphne Oz. Ramsay also appears in the FOX series Hell’s Kitchen, and MasterChef.

Tonight’s episode of Don’t Forget the Lyrics will begin airing at 12:36 a.m. The series is hosted by actress and comedian Niecy Nash. It is a revival of the game show that originally aired on FOX from 2007-2009.

Tonight’s FOX 17 schedule:



10 p.m.: FOX 17 News at 10 p.m.

11 p.m.: FOX 17 News at 11 p.m.

11:35 p.m.: MasterChef Junior

12:36 a.m.: Don’t Forget the Lyrics

