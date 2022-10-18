Watch Now
FOX 17 News announces schedule changes due to NLCS game

Posted at 1:50 PM, Oct 18, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — Our news coverage will look a little different Wednesday, October 19, due to game two of the National League Championship Series.

FOX 17 News will be live on-air from 2-3:30 p.m. ahead of the Padres vs. Phillies game.

You can also catch our news coverage on our website and streaming platforms from 4-5 p.m.

The Phillies vs Padres pre-game coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m.

We'll be back on-air at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. with more news and weather.

