**WARNING: Images and details in the following story may be disturbing in nature**

FOX 17 Investigates: Community, family on edge after man charged with murder released

FOX 17 has been covering the story surrounding William Fitzhugh's horrific death for more than three years. Fitzhugh was found abused in his home in 2021. His grandchildren were charged with the abuse resulting in his death.

William was found to be living in horrific conditions, with many broken bones. His medical records showed a broken nose, broken femur, and broken ribs in various stages of healing.

Two men were charged with the death of Fitzhugh, Cory Nethery and Christopher Fitzhugh. Nethery is spending 60-100 years in prison for the abuse resulting in Fitzhugh's death.

Christopher Fitzhugh, however, has been released from jail, and is reportedly back in the town of Pullman, where he's from.

Fitzhugh was deemed not competent and not reparable by Allegan County Circuit Court, according to court officials.

The community of the tiny town of Pullman, located in rural Allegan County is on edge.

“I’m quite furious. I think more of our community should be. Not only is he getting out, we’re sending a message that if you’re committing murders, and as long as your on meth in Pullman, you can get away with anything,” Pullman Resident Daniel Todd said.

Family of William is in disbelief, and desperate for answers.

“They’ve told us through this whole process he’s dangerous and shouldn’t be out on the street,” family member Charlotte Goodell said.

No one is upset quite as much as Steve Fitzhugh, William's son.

“He can do what he wants and get away with it now. They put him right back in our town," Steve Fitzhugh said.

Local attorney Michael Villar speaking on behalf of the Fitzhugh family, explained the process.

“From what I understand, the young man was found not competent to stand trial. He spent 180 days and they found that they couldn’t restore him to competency. So when that happened, then Circuit Court is forced to release him back into the community. However usually what happens is there’s communication prior to that, with the courts or the prosecutor's office contacting community mental health saying we need to get a guardian appointed for this person because if he’s released he’s a danger to the community, and he should be institutionalized,” attorney Michael Villar said.

FOX 17 spoke to On Point, the community mental health provider for Allegan County. On Point cannot release any information at all on if services are being provided, or if they are not being provided to an individual.

