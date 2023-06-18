FOX 17 grateful for 2023 Michigan Regional Emmy wins, nominations

DETROIT, Mich. — The 45th Annual Michigan Regional Emmy Awards ceremony took place Saturday at the MotorCity Sound Board Theater.
FOX 17 is grateful to have won three Emmy awards at Saturday's event.
Our very own Josh Berry won the Emmy for Best Anchor.
Janice Allen, Brian Farber, Kayla Penokie and Michael Powers won an Emmy for their exceptional work on our Jamarion's Journey News Special.
And our promotional team won an Emmy for their Farm Bureau Insurance "Band2Gether" public service announcement, done by Tyler Martin and Nathan Ritter.
In total, FOX 17 received seven 2023 Emmy nominations:
News Special
- Jamarion’s Journey: Janice Allen, Brian Farber, Kayla Penokie and Michael Powers
Breaking News
- Video of deadly police shooting sparks protest: Josh Berry, Kit Kuhne
Public Service Announcement— Single Spot/Campaign
- Farm Bureau Insurance “Band2Gether” PSA: Tyler Martin and Nathan Ritter
- Kids’ Food Basket Brown Bag PSA: Jacob De La Rosa
News Promotion— Campaign
- Meet FOX 17: Jacob De La Rosa
Anchor— News
- Best Anchor: Max Goldwasser
- Field and studio anchoring of special events: Josh Berry