FOX 17 grateful for 2023 Michigan Regional Emmy wins, nominations

DETROIT, Mich. — The 45th Annual Michigan Regional Emmy Awards ceremony took place Saturday at the MotorCity Sound Board Theater.

FOX 17 is grateful to have won three Emmy awards at Saturday's event.

Our very own Josh Berry won the Emmy for Best Anchor.

Janice Allen, Brian Farber, Kayla Penokie and Michael Powers won an Emmy for their exceptional work on our Jamarion's Journey News Special.

And our promotional team won an Emmy for their Farm Bureau Insurance "Band2Gether" public service announcement, done by Tyler Martin and Nathan Ritter.

In total, FOX 17 received seven 2023 Emmy nominations:

News Special



Jamarion’s Journey: Janice Allen, Brian Farber, Kayla Penokie and Michael Powers

Breaking News



Video of deadly police shooting sparks protest: Josh Berry, Kit Kuhne

Public Service Announcement— Single Spot/Campaign



Farm Bureau Insurance “Band2Gether” PSA: Tyler Martin and Nathan Ritter

Kids’ Food Basket Brown Bag PSA: Jacob De La Rosa

News Promotion— Campaign



Meet FOX 17: Jacob De La Rosa

Anchor— News



Best Anchor: Max Goldwasser

Field and studio anchoring of special events: Josh Berry

