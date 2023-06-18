Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

FOX 17 grateful for 2023 Michigan Regional Emmy wins, nominations

Michigan Regional Emmy Awards
FOX 17
Michigan Regional Emmy Awards
Posted at 10:43 PM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-17 22:43:00-04

DETROIT, Mich. — The 45th Annual Michigan Regional Emmy Awards ceremony took place Saturday at the MotorCity Sound Board Theater.

FOX 17 is grateful to have won three Emmy awards at Saturday's event.

Our very own Josh Berry won the Emmy for Best Anchor.

Michigan Regional Emmy Awards

Janice Allen, Brian Farber, Kayla Penokie and Michael Powers won an Emmy for their exceptional work on our Jamarion's Journey News Special.

Michigan Regional Emmy Awards

And our promotional team won an Emmy for their Farm Bureau Insurance "Band2Gether" public service announcement, done by Tyler Martin and Nathan Ritter.

Michigan Regional Emmy Awards

In total, FOX 17 received seven 2023 Emmy nominations:

News Special

  • Jamarion’s Journey: Janice Allen, Brian Farber, Kayla Penokie and Michael Powers

Breaking News

  • Video of deadly police shooting sparks protest: Josh Berry, Kit Kuhne

Public Service Announcement— Single Spot/Campaign

  • Farm Bureau Insurance “Band2Gether” PSA: Tyler Martin and Nathan Ritter
  • Kids’ Food Basket Brown Bag PSA: Jacob De La Rosa

News Promotion— Campaign

  • Meet FOX 17: Jacob De La Rosa

Anchor— News

  • Best Anchor: Max Goldwasser
  • Field and studio anchoring of special events: Josh Berry
Michigan Regional Emmy Awards

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward