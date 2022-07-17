Watch Now
FOX 17 anchor Janice Allen welcomes new baby

Posted at 4:37 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 16:50:22-04

There’s a new addition to the FOX 17 family.

Anchor Janice Allen and her husband Antwan welcomed their baby girl on Saturday night.

Jolie Faith was born at 8:10 p.m. on July 16. She is 21.5 inches and 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Janice and Jolie Faith

Viewers have followed along with Janice’s journey the past nine months on TV and social media.

Janice has been with FOX 17 since July 2010. She anchors the 5, 6, and 10 p.m. weeknight newscasts and the popular ‘Pay It Forward’ segments.

She’s taking time off to enjoy time with her expanded family. You can expect to see her back on-air in November.

You can share your well wishes with her on her Facebook page.

