Founders Brewing Company closes Detroit taproom

DETROIT, Mich. — A Michigan brewing company with taprooms in the state's two largest cities announced the closure of one location.

On Monday, Founders Brewing Company closed the doors on its Detroit taproom, which hosted thousands of visitors since it opened in 2017, according to the company.

"This decision involved a lot of careful consideration of each aspect of our business, and ultimately, what we felt was best for the company and our employees overall,” said Founders CEO, Elton Andres Knight. “We explored every possible avenue to course correct the business and gave it as much time as we could."

In a press release, Founders cited an "ever changing beer market" as well as a failure to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Unfortunately, our Detroit location has not been immune to the struggle to regain foot traffic after temporary Covid closures that have impacted restaurants and bars across the nation," the company explained in a Facebook post.

Knight said the company is focused on relocating Detroit employees, who are left without work after the closure.

Founders Brewing Company was originally established in 1997 in Grand Rapids, where the company opened its first taproom. In January, Founders announced a merger with a Colorado-based brewing company and became part of Mahou USA, a move that was promoted as a way to remain competitive in the craft beer industry.

The closure in Detroit is effective immediately on Monday, while the Grand Rapids taproom will remain open.

